Obituary: Emma Wanda Trent Sanders, 94, formerly of Nelson County

Emma Wanda Sanders, 94, of Mount Washington, formerly of Nelson County, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at Jeffersontown Rehabilitation Center.

She was the former Emma Trent, a native of Nelson County, KY, and a retired employee of General Electric. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, and canning.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Sanders; three children, Joyce McCubbin, DeWayne Sanders and Jackie Sanders; and four siblings, Shirley Hardin, Albert Trent, William Trent and Forrest Trent.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Donna Clements and Ryan Sanders (Laura); three great-grandchildren, Peyton Sanders, Emma Joyce and Elizabeth Anne Clements; and close family friends, Amber Clark and Olivia Wiese.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

