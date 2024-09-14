Obituary: Gary Wayne Morgan, 60, Hodgenville

Gary Wayne Morgan, 60, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2024, at his home.

GARY WAYNE MORGAN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Osborne and Teresa Morgan; his loving wife, Helen Marie Morgan; one sister, Barbara Kahn; and one brother, Terry Morgan.

He is survived by one son, Jesse Morgan (Addison); one sister, Gracie Contrrell; and three brothers, Darrell Coursey (Debra), Ricky Morgan, and Riley Taylor (Missy).

The memorial service is noon Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Rolling Fork Baptist Church in New Haven. In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

