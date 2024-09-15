Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

Lauren Michael Caudill, 39, Louisville, failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving. Bond total is $5,000 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:24 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Gary Wooldridge, 37, New Haven, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; resisting arrest. Booked at 6:29 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ketan Bharatkumar Patel, 30, Bardstown, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, controlled substance, under 16 years of age; unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex act under 18 years of age. No bond. Booked at 5:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Jacob Clark, 30, Springfield, fleeing or evading police, second-degree; reckless driving; operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; no seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; license to be in possession; violations of conditions of release; no insurance; no registration receipt. No bond. Booked at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Elizabeth Wimsatt, 40, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Eugene Clark, 44, New Haven, violations of conditions of release; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, by the New Haven Police Department.

