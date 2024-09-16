Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024

Daniel Craig Johnson, 51, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lacey Breanna Whittaker, 29, Willisburg, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Pablo Domingues Mucio, 47, Fairfield, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 6:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Treston Japrese Grundy, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,153 cash. Booked at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Caleb Aaron White, 27, Boston. Failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-