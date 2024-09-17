Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 16, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 16, 2024

Anthony Tyler Sparrow, 27, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 1:38 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trisha Renee Hernadez, 38, Louisville, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; operating on a suspended operators license; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 7:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Eric Brown, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Abigail Hillard, 19, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court. Bond is $25,250 cash. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ozzie Franklin Ray East, 30, Buffalo, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:13 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jeremy Paul Karlin, 34, Harrodsburg, contempt of court. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Ryan Merriman, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $778 cash. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jackie Thomas Riggs, 30, Buffalo, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:52 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024,, by Probation & Parole.

Corin Treyvon Stone, 26, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); operating on a suspended license. No bond. Booked at 7:06 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Marie Martin, 43, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $1,228 cash. Booked at 9:53 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Mattingly Satterly, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,003 cash. Booked at 11:41 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

