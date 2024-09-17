Obituary: Francis M. ‘Carter’ Willett, 82 , Bardstown

Francis M. “Carter” Willett, 82 , of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at Jewish Hospital. He was born April 21, 1942, in New Haven.

FRANCIS M. “CARTER” WILLETT

He was a 20 year veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served in Vietnam, the 304th Military Police Company in Bardstown, and was activated to the Berlin Crisis. He finished out his career retiring from Fort Knox. He was a member of the Marion County Veteran Honor Guard and American Legion Post 121. He was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Miles Willett; his second wife, Wilma “Sissy” Willett; his parents, Albert and Gertie Willett; one sister, Martha Smith; one brother, Donald “Duck” Willett; and one stepdaughter, Debbie Wine’.

He is survived by two sons, Chris Willett (Karen) of Lexington and Tony Willett (Jen) of Bardstown; one cherished stepdaughter, Angie Reed of Bardstown, who was also his caretaker; Amanda Reed of Bardstown; one stepson-in-law, Paul Wine’; five sisters, Caroline Masterson (Jimmy) and Jeannie Nalley (Frankie) both of Louisville, Nancy Walters (Jim) of Hodgenville, Shirley Cooper (Larry) of Lawrenceburg, and Ruthie Forgie (Larry) of Pennsylvania; four brothers, Freddy Willett (Mary Ann) of Holy Cross, Johnny Willett (Patsy), Wayne Willett and Randy Willett, all of New Haven; two grandchildren, Jordan Dixon (Tyler) of Winchester and Abby Lockhart (Weston) of Lexington; two great-grandchildren, Layton Dixon and Georgia Kate Dixon; three stepgrandchildren, Whitney King and Joseph King (Tina), both of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Austin Wilder of Bardstown; one stepgreat-granddaughter, Mira King; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Joe Dant officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-