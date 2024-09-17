Obituary: Dorothy Berry, 95, Bardstown

Dorothy Berry, 95, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at her daughter’s home. She was born July 5, 1929, in New Hope to the late James Clarence and Mary Alice Cusick Davis.

DOROTHY BERRY

She was a retired cafeteria employee for Nelson County Schools. She was a member of the Humphrey Homemakers and St. Thomas Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing and baking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Leon “Pete” Berry; one daughter, Judy Werner; an infant son, Christopher Scott Berry; one grandson, Marty Werner; and three brothers, James Davis, Charles Davis and Billy Davis.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Nelson County for the care and compassion they showed Mrs. Berry.

She is survived by one daughter, Amy (Todd) Bowman of Bardstown; three sons, Ken (Pat) Berry of Boston, and Rick (Margaret) Berry and Jack (Joanie) Berry, both of Bardstown; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 20224, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-