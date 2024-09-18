Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024

Kimberly Lewis, 60, Bloomfield, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). No bond. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Bradley Jason Johnson, 37, Nashville, Tenn., possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia (2 countS); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, ,2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Michael Kays, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $215 cash. Booked at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-