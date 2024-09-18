Obituary: Robert Dale Mann, 60, Springfield

Robert Dale Mann, 60, of Bardstown Road, Springfield, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at his home. He was the Road Foreman for Washington County Fiscal Court and had been a partner with his father in Earl Mann Backhoe Co. for several years.

ROBERT DALE MANN

He is survived by his wife, Marianne Liggett Mann; one daughter, Kayla Mann of Louisville; one son, Alex Mann of Springfield; one sister, Shelia (Kirt) Thomas of Canton, Ga.; and three grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, and 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Hosparus of Green River.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-