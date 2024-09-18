Obituary: James Dale Parrott, 61, formerly of Springfield

James Dale Parrott, 61, of Lebanon, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at this home.

JAMES DALE PARROTT

He is survived by three sisters, Peggy Graves of Springfield, Bernice (Philip) Warren of Bloomfield and Betty Sue (Jimmy) Elliott of Gravel Switch; three brothers, John E. (Linda) Parrott and Abell (Pamela) Parrott Jr., both of Springfield and Larry (Charlotte) Parrott of Willisburg; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield was entrusted with arrangements.

