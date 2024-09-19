Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024

Richard Eric Conner, 53, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason A. Porter, 45, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Leon Matthewson, 19, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Ray Forewright, 55, Greensburg, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Anthony Miles, 40, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Isaiah Traevon Clarke, 21, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building, $1,000 to $10,000 value. No bond. Booked atl 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

