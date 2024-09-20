Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

Andrew Corbett King, 27, Columbia, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,500 cash. Booked at 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, by the Taylor County Jail.

Ricky Dale Houston, 48, Lexington,contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Charles Witt Jr., 45, Smithfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Bryan Scott Webb, 50, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Micheal Ray Humphrey, 45, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond total is $915 cash. Booked at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kenneth Marvin Price Jr. 42, La Vergne, Tenn., speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; careless driving; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 9:14 p.m.p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Kyle Wright, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 10:33 p.m.p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-