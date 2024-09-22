Obituary: Rebecca Lynn Church, 59, Bardstown

Rebecca Lynn Church, 59, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Bardstown. She was born April 16, 1965, in Louisville to her parents, Charles and Gracie Lou Robertson Baumgardner.

She worked in construction with her father and was a proud member of Harrison Lane Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, David Brown.

Survivors include one daughter, April Perez; one son, Thomas Jent; two sisters, Sondra Dowell and Sheri Shepherd; one brother, John Baumgardner (Sandra); four grandchildren, Jonathan Jent, Isabela Perez, Sara Stewart and Elizabeth Stewart; and two great-grandchildren, Asher Anderson and Elijah Anderson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Bro. James Perry officiating. Burial is in Mount Holly Cemetery in Fairdale.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of the arrangements.

