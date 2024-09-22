Obituary: Joseph Mark Willett, 57, New Haven

Joseph Mark Willett, 57, of New Haven, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at his home in New Haven.

He was born Feb. 3, 1967, in Nelson County to Joseph “Joey” Floyd and Linda Carol Douglas Willett.

He was a Baptist by faith. He was a 1985 Nelson County Graduate. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Everett and Oreva Back Douglas; and his paternal grandparents, Carl Willett and Lucille Price Sims.

He is survived by his parents, Joey and Linda Carol Willett of Boston; one sister, Carol Denise Harmon of New Haven; two nieces, Alicia (Jonathan) Gibson and Emily Burke; three nephews, Noah Burke, Billy Harmon, and Matthew Harmon; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, and 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

