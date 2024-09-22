Obituary: Gary Wayne Morgan, 60, Hodgenville

Gary Wayne Morgan, 60, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at his home.

GARY WAYNE MORGAN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Osborne and Teresa Morgan; his loving wife, Helen Marie Morgan; one sister, Barbara Kahn; and one brother, Terry Morgan.

He is survived by one son, Jesse Morgan (Addison); one sister, Gracie Cottrell; and three brothers, Darrell Coursey (Debra), Ricky Morgan, and Riley Taylor (Missy).

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-