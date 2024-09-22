Obituary: Alexis Janae ‘Lexie’ Allen, 26, Springfield, Mo.
Alexis Janae “Lexie” Allen, 26, of Springfield, Mo., died Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Mercy Hospital.
She was an artist who loved drawing. She, had a green thumb. She loved plants and loved her pets. She was a graduate of Bardstown High School Class of 2016. She was a member of the National Honor Society.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Michelle Tubbs.
She is survived by her father, Chevelle Allen; three sisters, Shalyn McNeal, Brandi Tubbs, and Jur’Nee Allen; her paternal grandmother, Deborah Allen; her maternal grandmother, Charlotte Manley; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
The memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at the funeral home.
A private candle light service will be held for those who knew Lexie at her grandmothers home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-