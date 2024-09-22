Obituary: Mary Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Keeling Albright-Parrish, 76

Mary Cynthia “Cindy” Keeling Albright-Parrish, 76, died peacefully at home Sept. 10, 2024,

She grew up in Bloomfield, a community she treasured throughout her life. She moved to Louisville in high school where she met many life-long friends. She attended the University of Kentucky before settling and raising her kids in Anchorage and Louisville.

MARY CYNTHIA “CINDY” KEELING ALBRIGHT-PARRISH

Cindy had an esteemed career as a realtor where she thrived building relationships with clients who became her friends.

She was a committed member of the Anchorage Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted UK basketball fan and a lover of art, gardening and horses. She was passionate about reading, leading her to participate in many book clubs, write her own children’s book, and tutor youth in the community. She loved traveling and was especially fond of the beach and sailing. She was able to share her interests and adventures with her husband, Jeff.

Her greatest joy was her children and their families. She was the most caring and loving mother to her three children, and she loved each of their spouses like they were her own children. Above all else, she adored her grandchildren and spent every possible moment playing with them, baking for them, reading with them, and attending their activities.

Her kindness, vibrant spirit, and zest for life will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Keeling; and one brother, Brent.

She is survived her husband, Jeff Parish; one daughter, Katie Albright Carreau (Ryan); two sons, Greg Albright (Heather) and Jay Albright (Claire); one brother, William Keeling; and eight cherished grandchildren, Gavin Albright, Will Albright, Alex Albright, Fritz Albright, Teddy Albright, Sayre Carreau, Hollen Carreau and Sylvan Carreau.

A celebration of her life is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Anchorage Presbyterian Church,11403 Park Road, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Cindy’s memory may be made to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the Louisville Free Public Library.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

