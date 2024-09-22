Obituary: Geneva Ritchie, 83, Spencer County

Geneva Ritchie, 83, of Spencer County, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She liked to work crossword puzzles, and loved bluegrass music and watching westerns.

GENEVA RITCHIE

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Ritchie; one daughter, Missy Ritchie; one son, James William Ritchie; her parents, Ezra and Ruthie Burkhead; and one great-granddaughter, Christina Fulkerson.

She is survived by two daughters, Julie (Harold) Thacker of Chaplin, and Beverly (Joe) Bartley of Loretto; one sister, Gracie Byrd Marks; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery with Pastor Keith Creech officiating.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go towards her services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-