Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 19-21, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

Antonio Robert Couch, 30, Hodgenville, burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:31 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024,, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Lee Begley, 57, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Mike Ronald Evans, 44, Springfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; careless driving. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:43 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jerry Regent Hill, 31, Bardstown, careless driving; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (fentanyl); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance. No bond. Booked at 6:32 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024

Cody Alan Reeser, 30, Hodgenville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 3:04 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Anne Merriman, 33, New Haven, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Nick Crume Jr., 36, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Janet O. Verdugo, 43, Lebanon, disregarding traffic control device; no operators license; alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 9:21 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jenny Lynn Liles, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no registration plates; one headlight; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:29 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024

Jose Angel, 23, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration plates; no insurance; no registration receipt; no operators license; disregarding traffic control device. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Ann Lewis, 51, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-