Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 23, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024

Michael Anthony Coulter, 39, Bardstown, defrauding a secured creditor, $500 but less than $10,000. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Lynn Broaddus, 33, Bloomfield, disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; criminal trespassing, third-degree; contempt of court (2 counts). Bond total is $646 cash. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremie Douglas Campbell, 50, Bardstown, sex offender filming, photographing or videotaping a minor without consent. Bond is $3,000 cash. Booked at 10:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-