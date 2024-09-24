Obituary: Diane Garrett Thompson, 79, Cox’s Creek

Diane Garrett Thompson, 79, of Cox’s Creek, died at 5:35 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was a native of Marion County. She was born July 9, 1945, to the late Joseph and Bernice Shepperson Garrett. She was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church and a former employee of Owens-Illinois in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Regina Sanchez (June 3, 2023); two sisters, Helen Klinefelter and Brenda Chapman; and three brothers, Larry Garrett, Bobby Garrett and Danny Garrett.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Thompson; two daughters, Sherry Coulter (Rick) of Bardstown and Amanda Jo of Guston,; two sons, Bradley Thompson of Louisville and Daniel Thompson of Indianapolis; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Steve Chesser, officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, and 8-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

