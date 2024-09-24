Obituary: Julius Edward Hatfield, 84, Shepherdsville

Julius Edward Hatfield, 84, of Shepherdsville, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Bullitt County to the late Lewis Edward and Evelyn Meredith Hatfield.

JULIUS EDWARD HATFIELD

He was a retired driver and terminal operator for Marathon Oil Company. He was a former Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief, a former Special Bullitt County Sheriff’s Deputy and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church and the Bullitt County Masonic Lodge #155.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Julie Hatfield; his stepmother, Florence Hatfield; one brother, Ronald Hatfield; and one infant sister, Sheila Hope Hatfield.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne Tolson Hatfield; one daughter, Dianne (Tim) White; one sister, Patricia (Gale) Simpson; three grandchildren, Jaclyn (Justin) Bobbitt, Kayla Hatfield (Nathan Crespo), and Caleb Hatfield; one great-grandchild, Elara Bobbitt; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Nelson County Baptist Church in Bardstown with Pastor Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Hebron Cemetery in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at the Nelson County Baptist Church

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

