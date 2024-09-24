Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 | Posted by

Obituary: Nellie L. Boone, 75, New Haven

Nellie L. Boone, 75, of New Haven, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by one son, Brandon Boone; one daughter, Shelia Mathison; three brothers; and two sisters.

NELLIE L. BOONE

She is survived by her loving husband, Bernie Boone; two daughters, Kimberly Hagan (Pat) and Jennifer DeWitt (Josh); two sons, Ray Davis (Jo Ellen) and Matthew Boone (Amy); one sister, Marilyn Boone; one brother, Benny Wilson (Elaine); one grand-daughter, whom she loved and raised as a daughter, Brooklyn Trammell (Ryan); 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at the St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-

