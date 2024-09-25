Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024

Jerico Paul Bentley, 34, Fairfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryiana Alexandria Anderson, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron De’Shawn Smith, 31, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree, (anabolic steroid); possesson controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $95,000 cash. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Dallas Michael Price, 27, Jeffersonville, burglary, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bradley Shan Winsor, 44, Crestwood, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

