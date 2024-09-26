Obituary: Anna Tingle, 87, Boston

Anna Tingle, 87, of Boston, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at her home. She was born October 7, 1936 in Marion County to her parents, William Robert and Mary Ida Brothers Newton.

She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, where she was active in the Women’s Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Samuel Tingle; one daughter, Debbie Thornsberry; one son, Joseph Thornsberry Jr.; her parents; one brother, William Robert Newton Jr.; and three sisters, Mary Ann Johnson, Mary Christine Mattingly and Mary Frances Downs.

Survivors include three daughters, Connie McDaniel, Patricia Gentry (Steve) and Mary Lena Walden (Andy); two son, David Thornsberry (Martha) and Gary Thornsberry (Carla); six sisters, Mary K. Day, Pearl Marcy, Sadie Willett, Rose McCauley, Cathy Lewis and Theresa Newton; one brother, Johnny Newton; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial in Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, with a 6 p.m. prayer service and 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

-30-