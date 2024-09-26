Obituary: Judith Caroline Jones, 79, Mammoth Cave

Judith Caroline Jones, 79, of Mammoth Cave, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin. She was born Dec. 2, 1944, in Stark County, Illinois. She retired from BroMenn Hospital in Normal, Ill. She won a state championship in bowling, and she loved reading romance novels. She loved all sports, tv shows, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Veda Blair; three sisters, Thelma Wilson, Katherine Jane Blair, and Peggy Blair; one brother, Thomas Blair; and one grandson, Jeremiah Dean Blair.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy L. Yates of Mammoth Cave; two sons, Rodney Dean (Kim) Blair of West Frankfort, Ill., and Marc A. (Heather) Jones of Indianapolis; two sisters, Charlotte Hurn and Joanne (Tyrone) Blair; two brothers, Marcus (Denise) Blair and Michael (Carolyn) Blair; seven grandchildren, Kevin James (Andrea) Yates, Kristina Lynn (Michael) Kimbleton, Tricia Michelle (Brett) Marksbury, Jacob Blair, Tyler C. Jones, Zackery A. Jones, and Makenzie N. Jones; eight great-grandchildren, Katie Brielle Yates, Jacey Lynn Kimbleton, Tristan Hunter Marksbury, Jannah Layne Kimbleton, Chase Remington Marksbury, Raylen James Yates, Hailey Michelle Yates, and Jandy Leeann Kimbleton; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Adams officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday,, Sept. 29, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Gideons International.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-