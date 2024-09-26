Obituary: James Edgar ‘Jimmy’ Edelen, 58, Lebanon

James Edgar “Jimmy” Edelen, 58, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Spring View Hospital. He was born June 20, 1966, in Kenton County. He worked as a farm hand for Timmy Jones and formerly worked for INOAC in Springfield. He attended Saint Rose Catholic Church. He loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting deer, turtles and Native American artifacts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Paul “Dutch” and Betty Ann Wheatley Edelen.

Survivors include one sister, Jacky Wimsatt (Wayne) of Springfield; two brothers, Joey Edelen (Trish) and Jason Edelen (Jamie), both of Loretto; seven nieces and nephews, Chad Edelen, Fran Stone, Michelle Essex, Eric Hamilton, Keith Hamilton, Morgan Mattingly, and Alexis Edelen; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Donald Coulter officiating. Burial is in St. Rose Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chad Edelen, Eric Hamilton, Keith Hamilton, Donald Essex, Tony Edelen, and Timmy Jones.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

