Obituary: Catherine Ann ‘Kitty’ Essex, 74

Catherine Ann “Kitty” Essex, 74, died Sunday, Sept. 21, 2024, at her home..

She was born Dec. 31, 1949, in Nelson County. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

She was an active member of Little Union Baptist Church. She attended Elizabethtown Community College, was a former employee of Nelson County Schools, Intertec Systems, and worked as a secretary before her retirement. Her hobbies included genealogy and writing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles William Mattingly and Nellie Metts Mattingly, as well as three siblings, Harold, Jacky, and Kenneth Mattingly.

She is survived by her husband, Muriel Jefferson Essex whom she married on August 2, 1969; . Catherine is also survived by three sisters, Betty Hilton of Bardstown, Patsy Sanders of Mt. Washington, and Marilyn Prewitt (David Cody) of Chaplin; three brothers, William “Billy” Mattingly (Shirley) of Fairfield, Paul Mattingly (Brenda) of Bardstown, and Michael Mattingly (Dawn) of Georgetown; three daughters, Tammy Hargrove (Russ) of Madison, Ala., Lorie Miller (Alan) of Bloomfield, and Jennifer Rhodes (Jerald B. II) of Clarksville, Tenn.; and one son, Stephen Essex (Lisa) of Waddy; and seven grandchildren: Emily Baker (Caleb), Morgan Hargrove, Brandon Essex (Kaitlyn), Jayda Rhodes, Jayci Rhodes Alaina Pauline Miller, and Zachary Hargrove; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. with Bro. Will Sipes and Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial was in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

Memorial donations may go to to University of Louisville Health, Ovarian Cancer Research made payable to U of L Health, Office of Philanthropy, Rudd Center 1500, 201 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202.

Pallbearers for her service were David Mattingly, Paul K. Mattingly, Chris Mattingly, Jason Mattingly, Jeremy Mattingly, and Charles Thomas Mattingly.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

