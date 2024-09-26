Obituary: Phyllis Vittitow Limbocker, 70, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Phyllis Vittitow Limbocker, 70, of Scottsdale, Ariz., died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at her home with her loving husband by her side.

She was an adventurous soul who loved traveling across the country in her RV with her husband of 50 years, Fred and their dog, covering most of the United States. In her lifetime she traveled around the world to places such as Australia, Egypt, England, France, Ireland and Italy. She enjoyed tennis, snow

skiing, touring museums and was an avid reader. She led a very fun-filled life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary Vittitow; one brother, Christopher Ryan Vittitow; one brother-in-law, Johnny Boone; one niece, Stacey Jean Holbert; and her nephew, Christopher Ryan Spalding.

She is survived by her loving husband Fred Limbocker; 2 children, Jeffrey (Linda) Limbocker and Julee (David) Limbocker Spann; 5 grandchildren; Jacob and Ben Limbocker, David, Shelby, and Jack Spann; 3 brothers, Jimmy (Julie), David (Pat), and Bruce (Jill) Vittitow; 2 sisters, Peggy Boone, and Julie Wilkerson; 12 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews; and 2 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a private memorial service for the immediate family.

