Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024

Dustin Ray Goode, 35, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. Released on recognizance. No bond. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Simon Raphael Smith, 27, Campbellsville, operating on a suspended operators license; fleeing or evading police, second-degree; promoting contraband, first-degree; possession controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond total is $2,500 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:54 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Thomas Joseph Deom, 53, Rineyville, no registration plates; license to be in possession; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Bond total is $7,500 cash. Booked at 3:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Sue Nicole Gritton, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

John Shedrick Hepburn, 44, Chaplin, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

