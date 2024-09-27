Obituary: Thomas ‘Tom’ Lloyd Malone III, 55. Cox’s Creek

Thomas “Tom” Lloyd Malone III, 55, of Cox’s Creek, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 1, 1969, to Thomas Lloyd Malone Jr. and Joyce (Evans) Koerner. He had spent numerous years in the hospitality industry where he managed several restaurants over the years.

He was an avid U of L Cards and Detroit Lions Fan. He loved motorcycles. He always put his family first, and loved spending time with his grandson and “Buddy”, J.R.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lloyd Malone Jr.; and his grandparents, Robert Lee Evans, Lennis Evans, Thomas Lloyd Malone Sr. and Joyce Malone.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Kimberly (Castagna) Malone; one daughter, Hannah Patton (Chase); his mother, Joyce Koerner; two sisters, Joytina Cochran and Tamara Malone Anderson; one brother, John Malone; one grandson, James Reid Patton; one niece, Ashley Beard; two nephews, Jordan Malone and Sam Malone; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral was Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.’

