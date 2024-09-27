Obituary: Nancy Pearl Fox, 88, Bardstown

Nancy Pearl Fox, 88, of Bardstown, formerly of Irvington, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Cooper Trail. She was born April 26, 1936, in Jefferson County to the late John and Mary Mosley. She was a devoted homemaker, enjoyed crochet and sewing, and was a longtime member of Living Hope Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ernest Fox; and one son, Ernest L. Fox Sr.

NANCY PEARL FOX

She is survived by three daughters, Connie Vittitoe (Ronnie), Janet Fowler (Gary), and Wanda Arnold (Tony); one daughter-in-law, Kathy Fox; one sister, Doris White; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Memorial gifts in her memory are suggested to Living Hope Baptist Church or Alzheimer’s Association.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

