Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 26-30, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024

Dustin Ray Goode, 35, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Simon Raphael Smith, 27, Campbellsville, operating on a suspended operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, second-degree; promoting contraband, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $2,500 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:54 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Thomas Joseph Deom, 53, Rineyville, no registration plates; license to be in possession; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of license plates; possession controlled substance,, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Bond is $7,500 cash. Booked at 3:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Sue Nicole Gritton, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

John Shedrick Hepburn, 44, Chaplin, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Michael James Murphy, 46, Campbellsville, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ray William Moffitt, 52, Lebanon, flagrant non-support. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Ryan Spalding,, 37, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; contempt of court. Released on recognizance. Booked at 8:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

Johnathan Clark Hovel, 29, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 to less than $1 million. Bond is $25,000 surety. Booked at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024

Joshua S. Coleman, 38, Elizabethtown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Joe Walton, 47, Bardstown, disregarding traffic control device; careless driving; no seat belts; no insurance card; no registration receipt; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; improper equipment. No bond. Booked at 5:22 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Elizabeth Stokes, 28, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); tampering with physical evidence (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Misael Borrego Hernandez, 22, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Karel Camilo Mendez-Gonzalez, 20, Louisville, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol/etc; no insurance; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation; possession of marijuana; possession drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 10:47 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Monday,, Sept. 30, 2024

Joshua Aaron Spalding, 35, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); failure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); failure to appear; any misdemeanor charge not covered by these codes. Bond total is $51,675 cash. Booked at 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department

James Sherwyn Riddle II, 43, Cox’s Creek, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); receiving stolen property (firearm); public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Keandre Treton-Davon Tevis, 24, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Terrie Lynn Moore, 64, Lebanon, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:01 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamaro Stuart Doleman, 26, Louisville, burglary,, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Devon, Hutchins, 31, New Haven, strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related). No bond. Booked at 6:01 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-