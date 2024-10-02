Obituary: Steve Campbell, 81, New Haven

Steve Campbell, 81, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.\

He was born June 3, 1943, in Louisville to Clarence Ralph and Virginia Louise Cochran Campbell.

He was a retired employee of the City of Colorado Springs where he worked in public relations and communications. He was a member of the first graduating class of Seneca High School in 1961. He was a master gardener, loved genealogy, was an environmental activist, and a U.S. Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Campbell.

He is survived by two sons, Casey Campbell of Westminster, Colo. and Nick Campbell of Fort Collins, Colo.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Frankfort Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

