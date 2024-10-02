Obituary: Bryan Stewart Riley, 49, Springfield

Bryan Stewart Riley, 49, of Springfield, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 6, 1975, in Bardstown to Peggy Anderson Riley.

BRYAN STEWART RILEY

He was an employee of Hendrickson Manufacturing. He loved classic cars and hot rods, working on cars, and fishing. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Lloyd Riley; two sons, James Riley and William Riley, both of Springfield; his mother, Peggy Anderson Riley of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Cynthia (Steve) Robinson and Martie Riley, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Chris Riley and Nick (Robin) Riley, both of Bardstown; and several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Pier Giorgio Dengler O.P. officiating. Burial is in the St. Gregory Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-