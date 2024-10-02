Obituary: Ronnie Gale Bolin, 71, Cox’s Creek

Ronnie Gale Bolin, 71, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at his home.

RONNIE GALE BOLIN

He was born Aug. 7, 1953, to the late Benjamin Franklin and Bonnie Lee Price Bolin in Nelson County.

In addition to with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Seay Bolin; and three brothers, Scott Bolin, David Bolin, and Bennie Bolin Jr.

He was a previously employed at Woodbridge Manufacturing. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church. He loved his family as well as hunting, fishing and riding horses. He was known for his “trading.”

He is survived by one daughter, Pearleena (Scott) Peterson of Lebanon; one son, Scott (Devonne) Bolin of Springfield; one sister, Sarita (Bill) Taylor of Taylorsville; two brothers, Danny Bolin of Mackville, and Billy (Virginia) Bolin of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren, Audrey Bolin, Rebekah (Casel) Billings, Ronald (Ericka) Scott II, Benjamin (Kelli) Bolin, Stephen (Laura E.) Bolin, Madelyn Bolin, Gloria (Bailey) Griffieth, Natalie Bolin, Laura K. Bolin, Amelia Bolin, Rachel Bolin, Hannah Bolin, Devon Bolin, Daniel Bolin, Emma Peterson, and Bill Peterson; three great-grandchildren and two on the way.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-