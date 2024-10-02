Obituary: Mickey Lynn Logan, 72, Bloomfield

Mickey Lynn Logan, 72, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was born April 27, 1952, to the late Thurston and Ruth Hall Logan in Franklin.

MICKEY LYNN LOGAN

He was a former employee of General Electric. He loved to fish, hunt, play golf and was a U of L fan. He was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 288 of Bloomfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Angie Mobley; and one brother, Scott Stinson.

He is survived by three daughters, Stacie Logan and Shelly Webb, both of Louisville and Krystal (Jonathan) Logsdon of Georgetown; one brother, Michael (Lisa) Logan of Bowling Green; 14 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Honoring his wishes, the family chose cremation.

The celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-