Obituary: Ricky Dale Hilbert, 68, Taylorsville

Ricky Dale Hilbert, 68, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Wakefield to John Ed Hilbert and Minnie Cook Curtsinger.

He was a self-employed mechanic and was a member of the Old Country Church. He was a former volunteer for the Spencer County Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He was an avid UK fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Ed Hilbert and three brothers, Kenneth Hilbert, Namon Milburn and Bobby Milburn.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa May Lewis Hilbert; three daughters, Daisy (Bob) Cox, Christy (Christopher) Baize and Melissa (Harry) Johnson, all of Taylorsville; his mother, Minnie Cook Curtainger; two sisters, Joy (Jerry) Lewis and Brenda (Brad) Rogers, both of Chaplin; three brothers, Sherman (Adina) Milburn and Stevie (Laura) Milburn, both of Taylorsville, and Terry (Denise) Milburn of Chaplin; three grandchildren, Josh Cox, Brayden King, Anthony King; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Sister Debbie Peach officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

