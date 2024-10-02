Obituary: Kayla Boyd, 26, Bardstown

Kayla Boyd, 26, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Bardstown. She was born May 9, 1998, in Bardstown. She was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church. She loved her family and her nieces and nephews. She was a loyal person and a free spirit.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Ida Louise Huffman; one nephew, Noah Dymun; and one cousin, Josh Howard.

She is survived by her parents, Jack and Missy Harvey; four sisters, Erika Ballard, Alexis Boyd, Kelsey Ballard, and Morgan Harvey; one brother, Cameron Harvey; her maternal grandparents, Beverly and Ed Stonum; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral was Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Schott officiating.

Memorial contributions may go towards her funeral expenses.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

