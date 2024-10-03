Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 1-2, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024

Coty Malik Salazar, 27, Bardstown, one headlight; rear license not illuminated; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackilyn Rainwater, 57, Eagle, Idaho, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. Bon is $500 cash. Booked at 6:04 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donzell Juan Girdley, 22, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $2,500 cash or property. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Dakotah Hall, 28, Bloomfield, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Deonte Miller, 30, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard M. Gray, 30, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Lee Brown, 42, Hodgenville, flagrant non-support; failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond total is $14,500 cash. Booked at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jerry Lynn Hardin Jr., 32, Bloomfield, destruction of VIN number; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholl/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license (2 counts); license to be in possession; no seat belts; no insurance card (2 counts); persistent felony offender, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) 2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); no registration plates; no registration receipt. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Sean Winsor, 45, Crestwood, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Antonio Carlos Reyes, 30, Lexington, speeding, 26 mph over more over limit; reckless driving; following another vehicle too closely; no operators license. No bond. Booked at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

Kyle Leon Mathewson, 19, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Alex Gonzalez-Lopez Jr., 34, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-