Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024

Devin Scott Yocum, 62, Bardstown, operating on a suspended operators license; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $700 cash, $500 surety.

Booked at 6:06 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Edward Warren, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $20 cash, $1,000 surety. Booked at 7:02 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Coleman Warren, 35, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Jean Cambron, 37, Bardstown, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, second-degree; serving parole violation warrant. Booked at 8:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher David Miscik, 33, Raywick, speeding, 15 mph over limit; reckess driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-