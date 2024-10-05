Obituary: Daniel Lee ‘Danny’ Wells, 73, Cox’s Creek

Daniel Lee “Danny” Wells, 73, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born May 7, 1951, in Louisville to the late Marvin Yelverton and Inez Lloyd Wells.

He was a lifetime farmer and former contract mower for East Kentucky Power for more than 20 years. He was a member of the Nelson County Beef Cattle Association and Bardstown Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved his family and his church and he enjoyed helping so many people. His favorite sidekick was his Australian Shepherd named Rebel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Paul Douglas Gartland.

He is survived by his wife, Jessieanne Houck Wells; two stepdaughters, Lucy Gartland Elkins (Randy) of Taylorsville and Julie Gartland Duvardo (Gary) of Bardstown; one stepson, Charlie Gartland of South Dakota; two sisters, Lillian Ann Necessary (Jerry) and Lucinda Wells, both of Elizabethtown; one brother, Homer Wells (Rita) of Glasgow; four stepgrandchildren, Zachary W. Elkins (Katherine) of Oklahoma, Jacob R. Elkins of Frankfort, Morgan Janes of Dayton, and Sarah Caroline Janes of Bardstown; nieces and nephews, Scott Necessary (Tish), Nathaniel Wells, Stephanie Necessary Mears (Ben) Rebecca Wells Jones (Trent), Laura Wells; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at Bardstown Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at the Bardstown Baptist Church

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

