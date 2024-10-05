Letter: Know the facts before voting ‘yes’ on Amendment 2 in November

To the editor,

While driving, I often see signs in people’s yards stating “Vote Yes or Vote No” for Amendment 2 that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. At face value, voters may think parents should have the right to send their children to any school they want. After all, they pay taxes. Since 2019, Kentucky school districts, receive $4,000 per student per year from the fund School Elevation and Knowledge (SEEK). The majority of SEEK money comes from the state and not local districts. If you remove your student from one district to another the money will follow your child. If voters choose “Yes” for Amendment 2, the SEEK money will follow your child to a private school.

With the large Catholic population in Nelson, Washington, and Marion Counties, most associate private schools with Catholic or other Christian schools. For a history lesson, so many Catholics reside in these three counties because of the Maryland to Kentucky migration, before Kentucky was even a state. Catholics couldn’t own land in Maryland, so caravans of Catholics moved and settled here.

My sons attended a private Catholic elementary school. It worked for one but not the other. During his 6th grade year, my second son and I were tired of the bullying he experienced, one reason being he wasn’t Catholic so I put him in public schools where he thrived. His older brother remained in the private school. One may ask, why would I send my sons to a private school, especially if they aren’t Catholic? Religion is the answer. I wanted my sons to have a background in religion, because religion, especially the Catholic religion plays such a big part in art, literature, and history. Religious symbols are often used in literature and art, especially Renaissance art. It is to understand art, literature, or the history of a period without knowing the religion. Was it expensive to send my sons to a private school? Yes, but as a parent, we make sacrifices for our children. Never once did I ask myself, why my taxes weren’t going to the private school that I chose and not the public school my sons didn’t attend.

It may come as a surprise to some, but not all private schools are Christianity-based. A quote from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet can sum up the difference between Christianity-based schools and other schools. “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” If you vote Yes on Amendment 2, you may send your tax money to schools that do not support your beliefs.

If you have a child with special needs, you may as well not think about sending your child to a private school. Unlike public schools, private schools do not have the resources for your child. Special education teachers in the public school system are trained professionals who know how to teach your child and to support him and you in the educational process. Public schools receive federal funding for special education.

Other options you will lose by sending your child to a private school are free lunches and breakfasts. Public schools are taking on more responsibility as parents than ever before. In some households, food is non-existent. Thanks to federal funding, children eat two meals regardless of household income. Private schools charge for lunch, and some don’t offer breakfast. Breakfast at school is great for working parents who take their children to school or the bus before going to work. The weekly summer food most families enjoyed is also provided by federal funds. Yep, that is from your public school system too. Private schools do not offer summer feeding, because your tax money goes to public schools. School supplies are all bought with federal funding. Spending over $100 for school supplies for a private school is not unusual, yet, many parents complain about sending in a box of tissues for the public school teacher’s classroom.

There have been false rumors about public schools in the last few years about kitty litter pans in the restrooms and tampon dispensers in the 4th-grade boys’ restrooms. These are lies from uniformed people who probably don’t even have children in school. If you want to know the truth about your public schools, call the school board, the principal or a teacher. Don’t post these lies on social media for other uniformed people to read. Besides showing ignorance, you are hurting the public school. For those of you who have children who like wearing cat ears, try that in a private school. Most private schools won’t let students wear jewelry unless it is a cross necklace for both sexes, but only girls can wear small stud earrings.

Before going to the polls on Nov. 5th, you must evaluate what the public school systems do for the students and their families. Is the public school system perfect? No, it never has been nor will it ever be, but it is the best we have and that is where your taxes need to stay.

Vote No on Amendment 2 this November 5th.

Rebecca Brothers

Boston

-30-