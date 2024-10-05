Retired economic development chief to host new WBRT morning radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 — WBRT Radio announces the debut of new radio show, “Good Morning Sunshine,” a monthly 30-minute radio show hosted by Kim Huston, the retired president of the Nelson County Economic Development Agency.

Kim Huston, host of “Good Morning Sunshine” on WBRT Radio.

In addition to her expansive experience in economic development, Huston has roots in both radio and television.

The new radio show will air at 11 a.m. e on the second Thursday of each month, and will focus on uplifting stories, community achievements, and positive news from around Bardstown and Nelson County as well as the multi-county region.

After a distinguished career in public service, Huston returns to her broadcasting roots with “Good Morning Sunshine,” combining her passion for media and deep connection to the community. The show aims to bring a fresh, inspiring perspective to the airwaves, highlighting stories that uplift listeners.

“After decades of working to support and grow our community, I’m excited to return to broadcasting with a show that focuses on the good happening around us,” Huston shared. “I’ve always believed in the power of storytelling to uplift and inspire.

“With Good Morning Sunshine, I’m thrilled to shine a spotlight on the good happening in Nelson County and Kentucky and share it with the WBRT listening community.”

Tune in to WBRT Radio at 11 a.m. every second Thursday of each month for “Good Morning Sunshine.”

For more information or to share your own good news stories, text WBRT at (502) 348-2222 or email Kim at GoodMorningSunshineWBRT@gmail.com.

-30-