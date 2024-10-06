Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Jayden Scott Allen, 19, Bardstown, speeding, 17 mph over speed limit; careless driving; possession of marijuana; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:22 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-