Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024

Justice Ray Key, 31, Bloomfield, criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree; theft by deception, include cold checks $1,000 to less than $10,000; forgery, second-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

isaih Armon Graham, 18, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakota Ray Bartley, 24, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Booked at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Emilee Lynn Bradley, 24, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; contempt of court. Bond is $262 cash. Booked at 7:36 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

