Obituary: Charles Woodson ‘Woody’ Holt, 89, Mount Washington

Charles Woodson “Woody” Holt, 89, of Mount Washington, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. He was born July 14, 1935, in Washington County to the late Charles A. and Georgia Hood Holt.

He retired from General Electric after more than 40 years of service. He was a dual member of both Beuchel Masonic Lodge and Bloomfield Masonic Lodge, and a member of First Baptist Church of Mount Washington. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and traveling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Coreen Holt; and one brother, Glen Holt.

He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Holt; one son, Alan Holt (Jackie); their mother, Rachel Ann Hardin; three grandchildren, David Coyle, Laura Holt-Tipton and Robert Holt; and five great-9 grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to the Bloomfield Masonic Lodge #57.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

