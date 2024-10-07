Obituary: Carrie Danelle Johnson, 46, Bardstown

Carrie Danelle Johnson, 46, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at her home. She was born Dec. 6, 1977, in Oklahoma City. She was an employee for JT’s Consignment. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by one son, Marcus Dashaun Johnson; her mother, Karren Johnson; her maternal grandparents, Estelle and Paul Morgan; and her paternal grandparents, Marian and Hershel Johnson.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Young of Bardstown; two daughters, Olivia Johnson of Bardstown, and Kelsey Jenkins of Louisville; two sons, Micah Witt of Louisville and Brandon Johnson of Bardstown; her father, Roy Johnson Sr. of Shepherdsville; four sisters, Sondra Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Kathiy Wickizer, and Candace Jackson; one brother, Charlie Johnson; her mother-in-law, Ruby Smith-Forte of Louisville; one niece, Nicolette Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends; and close family friends Travis Carney and James LeMaster.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

