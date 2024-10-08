Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

David Mitchell Lucas, 40, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:58 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, by Probatiion & Parole.

John Wesley Rumbelow, 46, Bardstown, violations of conditions of release. No bond. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, by the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.

James Brandon Hardin, 37, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 3:26 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sydney Hawkins Roller, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $198 cash. Booked at 8:47 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-