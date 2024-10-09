Public forum for county school board candidates set for Tuesday, Oct. 22nd

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 — The candidates seeking a seat on the Nelson County Board of Education have been invited to participate in a candidate forum 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Thomas Nelson High School.

The forum is free and open to the public.

The forum will provide an opportunity to learn the thoughts and priorities of those running to represent Districts 2, 3, and 5.

All candidates running for Nelson County School Board have been invited to participate.

Questions, solicited from all stakeholders and consolidated into general topics, will be posed in rotation to all participants by official questioners in a timed format. There will be no public questions during the event.

General topics will include school board member’s responsibilities, facilities, finance, candidate’s vision for Nelson County, communication and equity.

